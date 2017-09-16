How Elisabeth Moss Rose From Teen Actor to Prestige TV's Reigning Queen

According to Moss herself, her good luck to land herself roles on The West Wing and Mad Men, where she earned six Emmy nominations—but shamefully, no win—for her breathtaking work as Peggy Olson, came down to one thing: She just followed the good writing. "I think that enabled me to say yes to some television things perhaps before everyone was saying yes to television things," she told New York Magazine earlier this year. "We were still in a world where, as an actor, you weren't really supposed to do television. It was kind of like the lesser group of people. But because I never put those parameters on things, and I was just like, ‘This is an amazing script and an amazing project; of course I'm going to do this,' it became part of one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me."

Of course, she still had to have the acting prowess necessary to land the roles.

Though she spent her childhood auditioning for commercials and made-for-TV movies, Moss trained in ballet. When she eventually made the decision to pursue acting over dance, she was able to take the discipline and determination necessary to be a ballerina and apply it to her acting, which she credits for her success. "The harder you work, the better you'll be," she told The Guardian in 2015. "So those kinds of things really helped me to not be as skewed by the business and not be too taken up by the superficial side of it. There was always something more important than that. And in my mind there was something far more difficult than acting, which was either ballet or music – you have to practice for hours every day. And that's how you make it. That kind of discipline was very grounding I think."