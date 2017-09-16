30 Stars Reveal How It Feels to Be Impersonated on SNL

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU

For some, it's a badge of honor. For others, it's a total nightmare.

The 30 people featured below have at least one thing in common: at one point or another, somebody has impersonated them on NBC's Saturday Night Live. Some people, like Hillary Clinton, have been impersonated by multiple performers (Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bayer, Rachel Dratch, Janeane Garofalo, Ana Gasteyer, Jan Hooks, Kate McKinnon and Amy Poehler).

Others have become synonymous with the people they mimic, like frequent guest star Alec Baldwin, who earned raves (and an Emmy Award!) for his portrayal of President Donald Trump.

But how does it actually feel to be parodied on SNL? Allow these 30 stars to explain:

Hillary Clinton, Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage; Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton

"Her really dramatic impersonation of me does make me think, 'Oh my gosh, did I roll my eyes? Lift my eyebrows?' " Clinton told People. "My laugh, which has been noted since I was a little girl—'hearty' is the way it's often described—I see the exaggerated version of it and I do sometimes think, 'Well, maybe I should just sort of back off from that.' But then I forget and go on and just be what I've always been."

Will Ferrell, James Lipton, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Bravo

Will Ferrell as James Lipton

"I ask my share of naïve questions on Inside the Actors Studio, but one of the most naïve questions ever asked of me is, 'Did Will Ferrell's imitation bother you?'" Lipton wrote in his 2007 memoir. "Upset me! No one waited more eagerly for the next installment—and the day Will left Saturday Night Live, which is to say the day I left Saturday Night Live, was a very dark day for me."

Kristen Wiig, Kathie Lee Gifford, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC

Kristen Wiig as Kathie Lee Gifford

"Everyone seems to enjoy it, but I don't think it's that funny," Gifford said on Today. "...Can't she get another job? Go off and do something else?"

Kenan Thompson, Steve Harvey, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Fremantle Media

Kenan Thompson as Steve Harvey

"I just look at it like this: You gotta be famous to get hit," Harvey told TV Guide. "I can't read that well, but I can read better than Kenan can. I really don't have 50 buttons on any of my suits. Ten years ago I did, but not anymore. And I can't pronounce words that have four syllables, so he's right."

Tina Fey, Sarah Palin, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Dana Edelson/NBC, Al Drago/CQ Roll Call

Tina Fey as Sarah Palin

"She thought it was quite funny," Palin's spokesperson told CBS News, "particularly because she once dressed up as Tina Fey for Halloween."

Andy Samberg, Mark Wahlberg, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Andy Samberg as Mark Wahlberg

"I didn't think it was as funny as I'd hoped," Wahlberg told MTV. "I love when people do imitations of me; I try to get people who work with me to do it all the time. It's not gonna be one of those things like [Tina Fey's] Sarah Palin, where it's a big deal...I just wish it was a little bit funnier."

Melissa McCarthy, Sean Spicer, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer

"The first one was funny," Spicer told The Blast, adding that he'd like to "share" McCarthy's Emmy.

Kate Mckinnon, Ellen Degeneres, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Warner Bros.

Kate McKinnon as Ellen DeGeneres

"I didn't like it. I'm just kidding—I'm Ellen!" DeGeneres joked on her eponymous talk show. "I like everything!"

Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump

"Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable!" Trump tweeted. "Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

Gilda Radner, Barbara Walters, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES via Getty Images

Gilda Radner as Barbara Walters

"Gilda was the first person to make fun of news anchors. Now it's done all the time, but Gilda was the original. And, of course, I laughed at everybody—as long as it wasn't me. When Gilda first began to do 'Baba Wawa,' I hated it. I didn't like it. I didn't want to be 'Baba Wawa.' I guess it's good to be made fun of. I guess that means you're slightly famous," she told ABC. "I don't talk that way, and I do pronounce my Rs. Why did my parents have to name me Bar-bar-a Wal-ters?"

Zach Galifianakis, Jennifer Aniston, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Warner Bros.

Zach Galifianakis as Jennifer Aniston

"I thought it was very funny. I've never been imitated before," Aniston told InStyle. "I remember watching and going, 'Is that what I do? Do I do that?' It was hysterical."

Will Ferrell, Janet Reno, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Getty Images

Will Ferrell as Janet Reno

"I thought it was just kind of a spoof of this 6-foot-1 big old girl," Reno told The Washington Post. "I can't figure out why anybody's that interested in me."

Kristen Wiig, Paula Deen, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC

Kristen Wiig as Paula Deen

"I think she is brilliant," Deen told Prevention. "She is the most talented female that's been on Saturday Night Live since Gilda Radner."

Maya Rudolph, Donatella Versace, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Getty Images

Maya Rudolph as Donatella Versace

"I gave her some suggestions on how to do me better," Versace said on The View. "Because I told her, 'I don't drink. Take off that jewelry because [it is] too fake; I only wear real.'"

Vanessa Bayer, Miley Cyrus, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Vanessa Bayer as Miley Cyrus

"I said, 'You play me on TV!' And she said, 'Yeah, I do.' And I was like, 'Oh, well that's pretty cool,'" Cyrus recalled on Late Night. "And she goes, 'What?' And I was like, 'Oh my, God! I sound like you doing me!'"

Scarlett Johansson, Ivanka Trump, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump

"If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit," Trump told CBS News, referring to Johansson's perfume sketch.

Kenan Thompson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Getty Images

Kenan Thompson as Neil deGrasse Tyson

"I thought they could have done a little better," the astrophysicist said on Fox & Friends. "...If the universe prompts people—artists—to have fun, then more power to it. It is a sign that science has become mainstream and that can only be a good thing."

Larry David, Bernie Sanders, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Larry David as Bernie Sanders

"I think we'll use Larry at our next rally," Sanders told This Week. "He does better than I do."

Jay Pharoah, Denzel Washington, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; GP Images/WireImage

Jay Pharoah as Denzel Washington

"I think the kid is very talented," Washington told Access Hollywood. "I'd seen him before that. He does a thing on YouTube where he does me talking to Will Smith. He's very good at both!"

Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande

NBC; Getty Images

Ariana Grande as Jennifer Lawrence

Calling the guest host's imitation "spot-f--king-on," Lawrence told Vogue she disliked the "regular person" line. "That's what other people have said. If I'd said, 'I'm a regular person,' I'd want to kill myself."

Fred Armisen, David Paterson, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Brad Barket/Getty Images

Fred Armisen as David Paterson

"The governor engages in humor all the time, and he can certainly take a joke. However, this particular Saturday Night Live skit unfortunately chose to ridicule people with physical disabilities and imply that disabled people are incapable of having jobs with serious responsibilities," The governor's communications director, Risa B. Heller, told The New York Times. "The governor is sure that Saturday Night Live, with all of its talent, can find a way to be funny without being offensive."

Will Ferrell, Alex Trebek, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC

Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek

"Every taping, somebody in the audience says, 'How do you feel about the Will Ferrell impression of you on SNL?'" the Jeopardy! host told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I say the same thing every time: 'I love it.' I wish he was back on the show so he would do more."

Kate McKinnon, Kellyanne Conway SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Getty Images

Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway

"Kate McKinnon clearly sees the road to the future runs through me and not [Hillary Clinton]," Conway told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "I'm known as much more happy than maybe the character sometimes is."

Ana Gasteyer, Martha Stewart, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ana Gasteyer as Martha Stewart

"There have been many [parodies], none of which are very accurate or flattering," Stewart said during a Reddit AMA session. "But Ana Gasteyer on SNL did a good job."

Jim Carrey, Matthew McConaughey, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Lincoln

Jim Carrey as Matthew McConaughey

"They're all derivative compliments as far as I'm concerned," McConaughey told Vanity Fair.

Maya Rudolph, Oprah Winfrey, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Harpo Studios

Maya Rudolph as Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey was such a fan of Rudolph that the actress was featured in a 2004 episode of The Oprah Wnfrey Show titled "The Funniest People in America."

Kate McKinnon, Justin Bieber, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Getty Images

Kate McKinnon as Justin Bieber

"Well played," the singer tweeted. "LOL."

Jennifer Aniston, Vanessa Bayer, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC

Vanessa Bayer as Jennifer Aniston

"She's the sweetest," Aniston told Entertainment Tonight. "This is something she's been doing since, you know...she grew up on Friends. This was something she's been doing since her stand-up days."

Will Ferrell, George W. Bush, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Getty Images

Will Ferrell as George W. Bush

"I had dinner with Lorne Michaels, the head of Saturday Night Live, and he said, 'I put a great speechwriter on you, and he came up with 'strategery.' And I said, 'Wait a minute! I said strategery,'" Bush recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "He said, 'No, you didn't say trategery.' I said, 'I damn sure said strategery.' He said, 'We invented it.' I said, 'Well, let me ask you this: Did he come up with misunderestimate?'"

Amy Poehler, Hillary Clinton, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank; Getty Images

Amy Poehler as Hillary Clinton

"If anybody saw Saturday Night Live," Clinton said during a presidential debate, "maybe we should ask [Barack Obama] if he's comfortable and needs another pillow."

Saturday Night Live returns Sept. 30 with guest host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

