Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell is mourning the loss of her ex-wife, Michelle Rounds.
Her rep released the following statement to E! News on Friday: "I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child."
Rounds passed away this past Monday from an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. She was 46-years-old.
The television personality and Rounds were married for more than three years between 2012 and 2015. During their relationship, which began in 2011, Rosie and Michelle adopted now 4-year-old Dakota.
In a fan Q&A on Rosie's website, she reportedly revealed that the celeb had sole custody of their daughter, who she calls "Dax."
The two wed in a private ceremony in New York on June 9, 2012. Rounds underwent surgery to remove desmoid tumors only five days later. It marked second marriage for O'Donnell, who has four children, ages 4 through 22, with Kelli Carpenter.
O'Donnell filed for divorce from Rounds in February 2015, citing an "irretrievably broken relationship." About a year later, the divorce was finalized.
Around the time of their split, the comedienne also announced her exit from The View.
"Rosie has teens and an infant at home that need her attention," her rep shared. "This has been a very stressful situation. She is putting her personal health and family first. ABC has been wonderfully understanding and supportive of her personal decision to leave The View. Next week will be her last."
Our thoughts go out to Michelle's loved ones at this time.