Justin Theroux and Olivia Munn Dish on His Bad Boy Image: He's ''Such a Nice Person''

Justin Therouxdoesn't give a damn about his bad boy reputation.

Between the pointed-toe combat boots, skintight denim and a seemingly endless collection of moto jackets, Jennifer Aniston's hubby definitely gives off an edgy vibe. So much so, that when E! News sat down with Theroux and Lego Ninjago Movie co-star Olivia Munn, she couldn't help but ask if his animated character was inspired by the IRL persona Justin gives off.

"Were you ever a bad boy in real life?" Munn asked, to which Theroux responded, "No, I wasn't."

The actress agreed, telling E! News, "I've known him for a long time and he's always been such a nice person. He's a good guy."