Jennifer Lawrence Auditioned for Blake Lively's Role on Gossip Girl

Attention Upper East Siders! We have some major Gossip Girl news.
For six seasons, we watched Blake Lively star as Serena van der Woodsen in the CW series. The series helped launch Lively into Hollywood stardom and as a result she became a fashion icon. But what if Lively hadn't been cast as Serena? What if Jennifer Lawrence had be chosen for the role?
The show's creator Josh Schwartz just revealed in an interview with Vulture that Lawrence actually auditioned for the part back when she was a teenager!
"We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned," he told the site. "This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it."
Andrew Toth/Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
So does Schwartz remember actually seeing Lawrence's audition tape?
"We can't remember if we saw it or not," Schwartz admits. "It was ten years ago, and she would've been how old, 15?"
But even though J.Law was "bummed" she didn't get the role in 2007, Lawrence ended up finding her breakout role three years later when she starred in the 2010 film Winter's Bone, which led to her first Oscar nomination.
And while we love the idea of Lawrence having gossip sessions with Blair Waldorf (Leighton Messter), when we watch Lively's Gossip Girl audition tape, we still think she was meant to play Serena.
Would you like to have seen Lawrence in this role? Or will Lively always be your Serena?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments!