Victoria Justice Wears the Skirt Everyone Needs for Fall

When Gigi Hadid hit the Max Mara fall/winter 2017 runway in a red-hot monochromatic look, we called it: This was going to be the color of the season.

But not all reds are created equal.

Fast forward to the streets of New York during fashion week, and celebs and style stars alike were painting the town with the color—just as we expected. Olivia Palermo wore a bright-red, pleated look to the Diane von Furstenberg show, and Bella Hadid finished out the week in a similar color that involved ‘80s-style shoulder pads and a high-waisted skirt (flashback to that Cannes dress when the supermodel showed the world how one really rocks this hue).

It was Victoria Justice, however, who mastered the shade by finding its most wearable form.