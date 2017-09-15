Cardi B Among Top Nominees of 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation
Breakout 2017 rapper Cardi B is getting some major recognition.
The "Bodak Yellow" star earned a whopping nine nominations for this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, including Single of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist and MVP of the Year.
Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled also earned nine nods (so expect a red carpet appearance from baby superstar Asahd, who will be almost 1 years old then).
Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper received five nominations each. Jay is nominated for his intimate and personal new album 4:44, which offers insight into his marriage with Beyoncé.
Other artists who are nominated include Rihanna, Future and Cole.
Check out a full list of nominees below.
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
Future - "Mask Off"
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad And Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane - "Black Beatles"
Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj - "Rake It Up"
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Single of the Year
"Bad And Boujee" – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
"Bodak Yellow" – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)
"HUMBLE." – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)
"Mask Off" – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)
"Wild Thoughts" – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
Album of the Year
DJ Khaled - Grateful
Future - FUTURE
Cole - 4 Your Eyez Only
Jay Z - 4:44
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Migos – Culture
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Aminé
Cardi B
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
Cardi B
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
Complex.com
Hotnewhiphop.com
Theshaderoom.com
Worldstarhiphop.com
XXLMag.com
Best Mixtape
Cardi B - Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
Gucci Mane - Droptopwop
Juicy J - Gas Face
Playboi Carti - Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley - My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It - Gotti Made-It
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Chance The Rapper - "I'm The One" (DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane - "Black Beatles" (Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad And Boujee" (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
Nicki Minaj - "Rake It Up" (Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj)
Ty Dolla $ign - "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa - "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Impact Track
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
Jay Z - "Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Kendrick Lamar - "DNA."
Lecrae - "Blessings" ft. Ty Dolla $Ign
Tyler, The Creator - "Who Dat Boy" ft. A$AP Rocky
The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony will take place in Miami on October 6 and air on October 10 on BET at 8 p.m. ET.