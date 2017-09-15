Cardi B Among Top Nominees of 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Breakout 2017 rapper Cardi B is getting some major recognition.

The "Bodak Yellow" star earned a whopping nine nominations for this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, including Single of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist and MVP of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled also earned nine nods (so expect a red carpet appearance from baby superstar Asahd, who will be almost 1 years old then).

Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper received five nominations each. Jay is nominated for his intimate and personal new album 4:44, which offers insight into his marriage with Beyoncé.

Other artists who are nominated include Rihanna, Future and Cole.