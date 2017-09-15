All the Backstage Beauty Tricks We Picked Up at NYFW Spring 2018

The pros have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Behind the scenes at September's New York Fashion Week, hair and makeup experts were hard at work prepping and priming the industry's most celebrated models for their latest walks down the runways.

From Christian Siriano to Marc Jacobs, Fenty x Puma to Anna Sui, fashion's beauties transformed into all kinds of characters in the name of fashion.

However, with limited time and years of experience, beauty teams around the Big Apple relied on some tricks of their trade to make their work as swift and seamless as possible.