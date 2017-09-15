Busy Philipps Loses It After Being Mistaken for Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "ARE YOU F--KING KIDDING ME?"

Busy Philipps is not Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The actress very much wants to be excluded from that narrative.

On Thursday, Jon Cooper, Chairman of The Democratic Coalition Against [Donald] Trump, tweeted a photo of the actress looking sullen in a scene from the short-lived '90s cult series Freaks and Geeks, joking, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders even looked habitually pissed when she was a teenager! I guess having @GovMikeHuckabee as your dad does that to you."

He later deleted the tweet and signaled he had made a mistake thinking the picture was really of a teen Sarah, adding that he never watched Freaks and Geeks. But not before sparking Busy's wrath.

"ARE YOU F--KING KIDDING ME?" she tweeted. "IS THIS A JOKE? THIS IS ME FROM FREAKS AND GEEKS. FAKE NEWS."

"ALSO I LOOK NOTHING LIKE SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL -?!?????!!!!!" she added. "I AM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. I AM ACTUALLY DEAD NOW...ALSO. Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off."