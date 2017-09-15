Melania Trump Wears a Sparkly $8,000 Monique Lhuillier Gown at White House Dinner

Melania Trump is never one to hold back when it comes to fashion.

The First Lady of the United States opted for a silver and gray sparkling Monique Lhullier gown for the White House Historical Association dinner last night. The dazzling ensemble was a far cry away from the look she sported earlier in the day—a baggy shirt, Converse tennis shoes and jeans—when she visited areas struck by Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Rather, this gown—which featured a floor-length slip-style dress underneath a sequined chiffon overlay—racks up to a whopping $8,000.