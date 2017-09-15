Glee's Dean Geyer Marries Actress Jillian Murray

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for E! Entertainment
He may not have ended up with Rachel Berry, but it looks like Glee's Dean Geyer is officially off the market.
The actor married Code Black actress Jillian Murray on Thursday in front of 75 guests at a boutique venue in Santa Ynez Valley, according to a People exclusive.
"She is the love of my life," Geyer told People before the wedding. "She is gorgeous, strong, hardworking and always the life of the party."
According to People, Geyer—who played Brody Weston on Glee—met Murray on the set of their film Never Back Down 2 seven years ago.
"From the beginning, I knew I liked her," Geyer told the magazine, adding that the duo "share the same beliefs, countless interests and passions."
Food just so happens to be one of those interests. People reports that the self-proclaimed "foodies" chose to have bacon-wrapped dates, truffle mac ‘n' cheese and grilled cheese dippers with tomato soup during the cocktail hour and that Field to Table provided the catering.
"We're taking things from the garden we're getting married in and actually cooking it for the guests," the bride Murray told the magazine.
But that's not all. People also reports that the couple chose to serve chocolate chip cookies and three different kinds of wedding cakes—butterscotch, cookie dough and brownie—from Enjoy Cupcakes after saying "I do."
As for décor, the magazine says Murray described the theme as "super glamorous in nature," and the lovebirds worked with Rrivre Davies of Rrivre Works to make her design vision a reality.
"The vision I had on my Pinterest, he found a way to blend it," Murray told People. "He's literally the reason I have the wedding of my dreams."
The couple also included a custom wooden structure with chandeliers, white flowers and greenery by Precious and Blooming and a custom-furnished lounge section where guests could kickback.
"We wanted it to be open so you can see the stars and appreciate where you are out in the middle of nowhere," Geyer said to People.
The couple kept the ceremony personal and told People that they chose to write their own vows. According to the magazine, they also chose to skip the first look and had the groom see his bride for the first time when she walked down the aisle to the music of the Santa Barbara String Quartet.
"She wants the waterworks!" the actor said before the ceremony.
In terms of attire, Geyer wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo and bowtie. And while. Murray said her gown was her "biggest splurge," she knew she found the perfect dress for her big day.
"I saw the dress and I started crying. It wasn't even on me yet," she told People about picking her gown. "This was obviously the one."
But Murray didn't save all of her amazing fashion choices for the wedding day. She posted a video her wearing a custom Francesca Miranda jumpsuit to the rehearsal dinner, along with the couple's hashtag #GonnaMurrayThatGey.
The couple got engaged last December, People reports. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and love going forward.
Congrats to the newlyweds!