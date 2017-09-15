Fuller House Season 3 Trailer Goes All in on Full House's 30th Anniversary and Nostalgia

The only constant in life is change, and the ladies of Fuller House are feeling just that in the season three trailer.
The new season, which kicks off on the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Full House, has D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) reminiscing and looking ahead at all the changes they've gone through in 30 years of living under one roof—and celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Uncle Jess (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) moving in with them to help Danny (Bob Saget) during the original series. And the gang's all back together (minus Michelle, famously played by Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen) to celebrate.
Yes, those are the same outfits from the premiere. Well, maybe only one is original. With all the nostalgia, there's still change. "So many things have changed in 30 years," D.J. says.
Those things include Stephanie falling in love with Kimmy's brother, Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) and D.J. being a bridesmaid in Steve's (Scott Weinger) wedding.
"Steve is really getting married," D.J. says.
"And not to you, which is fine if you happen to hate fairy tales and happy endings," Kimmy says.
In the trailer above, get a look at all the antics in store, including trips to Japan, more singing, more visits and ridiculous Kimmy Gibbler outfits. On Good Morning America, an extended clip featuring the family hopping into the famous red convertible in San Francisco was shown.
Season three premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.