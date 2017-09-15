Give Your Everyday Ponytail a NYFW Makeover With This Rope Twist Trick

NYFW is upon us and, naturally, celebs are putting in the work to look their best.

While recreating their head-to-toe designer outfits IRL is easier said than done, there are realistic steps you can take in the beauty department. If you want to turn heads in your everyday life, start with your hairstyle. To steal the show, you're going to need to do more than your typical ponytail or hurried messy bun.

We get that you're not a pro stylist, but with a little work, we pinky promise: You can attain a far-from-basic, runway-worthy ponytail in just four steps, courtesy of TRESemmé stylist Justine Marjan.

Here's how it's done:

Tresemme NYFW, Step 1

Meg Kackley / E!

Step 1: Gather your hair into a low ponytail and secure with an elastic.

Step 2: Divide the ponytail into two even sections.

Tresemme NYFW, Step 3

Meg Kackley / E!

Step 3: Simply twist, wrap and repeat until you reach the ends and secure with an elastic.

Tresemme NYFW, Step 4

Meg Kackley / E!

Step 4: Tame flyaways and lock in the look with TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray.

Real-life runway, here you come! 

