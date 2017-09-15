Jennifer Lawrence Gets Into a Bar Fight in Budapest

While she was in Budapest earlier this year to film Red Sparrow, the actress decided to unwind one night at a bar—and what was meant to be a low-key outing turned into something else entirely. "I got in a bar fight!" she announced on Late Night Thursday. "I got in a real bar fight!"
"That seems like a dangerous place to get into a bar fight," host Seth Meyers joked.
"I mean, for him," Lawrence replied. "Shout out to Dream Team—you know who you are."
It was "beer night" at the bar, "and I was drunk, which is rare," she joked. "This guy asked me for a selfie and I was like, 'No. Thank you. No.' He was like, 'Please! My girlfriend will never believe me.' My friend was like, 'If your girlfriend won't believe you then she's not The One.'"
Lawrence and her friend told him to "just go away," which set him off. "He goes, 'Yeah? F--k you!' And...I don't know. Something in me just snapped—but it couldn't have been the alcohol," the 27-year-old actress joked. "I was like, 'Did you just say f--k you to me?! Did you just say f--k you to me?!' I grabbed him, I took beers and I started dousing him, all over him." He "weirdly" had a suitcase, which he would later regret. "I was like, 'Is that your s--t?!' I started pouring beers all over his suitcase. My friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind and goes, 'Don't waste beer! Don't waste beer!' I instantly relaxed. I was like, 'Of course! What was I thinking?'"
Meyers joked, "I certainly hope at some point one of that guy's friends got a picture of that."
Another one of Lawrence's friends missed the entire fight. "My friend was in the bathroom," she said. "He came back and was like, 'Did you guys see that guy? He was all wet and crying!'"
During her time in Budapest, Lawrence also visited a strip club as part of a friend's birthday celebrations. After photos and videos were published online, she issued a statement via Facebook in May. "Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun," she wrote. "I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night."
"I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good," she added. "Even with no core strength."
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)