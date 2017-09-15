Jennifer Lawrence Gets Into a Bar Fight in Budapest

Don't f--k with Jennifer Lawrence, bruh.

While she was in Budapest earlier this year to film Red Sparrow, the actress decided to unwind one night at a bar—and what was meant to be a low-key outing turned into something else entirely. "I got in a bar fight!" she announced on Late Night Thursday. "I got in a real bar fight!"

"That seems like a dangerous place to get into a bar fight," host Seth Meyers joked.

"I mean, for him," Lawrence replied. "Shout out to Dream Team—you know who you are."

It was "beer night" at the bar, "and I was drunk, which is rare," she joked. "This guy asked me for a selfie and I was like, 'No. Thank you. No.' He was like, 'Please! My girlfriend will never believe me.' My friend was like, 'If your girlfriend won't believe you then she's not The One.'"