Beyoncé Makes Her First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Queen B has returned.

Beyoncé attended Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in New York on Thursday with her husband Jay-Z, making it the singer's first official red carpet event since announcing the birth of her twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyoncé looked gorgeous in a long, emerald green gown with a plunging neckline and high split. And because she's music royalty, she made sure to bring the bling on the sleeves. The "Formation" singer wore her hair down with loose curls.

Jay-Z looked dapper for the formal event in his tuxedo and bow tie.