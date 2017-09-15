Heather Locklear Hospitalized With Minor Injuries After Car Crash

Heather Locklear was involved in a car accident Thursday while driving near the 700 block of Country Valley Road in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The actress was transported to Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center, E! News has confirmed. Locklear was treated for "minor" injuries.

The 55-year-old Melrose Place star went off the road and into a ditch at 5:40 p.m. PT, a spokesperson for the Thousand Oaks Police Department said. Police did not say what caused the accident, but clarified no drugs or alcohol were involved. She was not cited for the incident.

E! News has reached out to Locklear's rep for comment.