Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

Beth Chapman is ready to kick cancer's butt.

On Thursday afternoon, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star revealed to her fans that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

"As most of you know I've spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn't see coming and certainly never expected. I've been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'" she wrote in a letter obtained by Radar Online.

According to the reality star, she has a T2 tumor in her throat that is blocking her breathing. Doctors have suggested immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.