Watch Padma Lakshmi Try on Dresses for the 2017 Emmys

It's almost time for the 2017 Emmy Awards!

Stephen Colbert will host the award show this Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS, but before the show starts, celebs have to decide what they're going to wear. E! News caught up with Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi to see how she decides on the perfect red carpet outfit.

What does she value first and foremost in a gown? The TV personality explained, "Mainly I look for comfort because it's a very long evening. I like to wear bright colors if I can. I've sometimes worn white; I've sometimes worn gold."

Top Chef is nominated for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, so perhaps Padma will go back to the same color she rocked the first time she won an Emmy as a good luck charm!