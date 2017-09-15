Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards of All Time

Whether it was Blake Lively at the 2009 Emmys, in that jaw-dropping, plunging, backless Versace stunner, or Nina Dobrev's va-va-voom Donna Karan number at the 2011 Emmys, fashion history is always made during TV's most important event of the year.

We know, we know: Sometimes, red-carpet styling can be questionable—there were E! fans on both sides of the aisle when it came to Sarah Paulson's divisive Prada gown. But to fully appreciate what fashion has in store for you come Sunday night, you need to look back at the most epic pieces that have come before.