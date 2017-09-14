Nicki Minaj and Nas Are "Just Very Dear Friends" Despite Display of PDA at His Birthday Party

New couple alert? Not so fast!

Nicki Minaj and Nas are fueling romance rumors once again. On Wednesday, Minaj celebrated with Nas at his private birthday dinner, presented by Hennessy at The Pool Lounge in New York City. While there, the duo was captured on video showing PDA, which sparked romance rumors online.

Then on Thursday, Nas posted a photo of himself with Minaj on Instagram with the caption, "Virgo Season With my Real One From Queens! @nickiminaj #hennessylife." Minaj also posted a sweet pic with Nas on social media. She captioned the photo, "The legend himself... #EscobarSeason."