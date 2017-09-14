Abby Lee Miller Breaks Downs in Tears After Being Confronted by the Dance Moms: "I Feel Like a Whore"

Ready or not, here comes the fired up Dance Moms.

After a three-week absence from the Abby Lee Dance Studio, Abby Lee Miller is feeling the wrath from several parents.

But instead of raising her voice or going on a personal rant of her own, the reality star is surprising viewers with an emotional reaction in a sneak peek at Tuesday's all-new episode.

"I think the biggest issue for me is that my coming back would be a bad thing," Abby Lee explained through tears. "Kendall, from the day she walked in the studio, I thought this kid's face has to be somewhere. I don't know if you would have been able to do this for Kendall without me."

She continued, "I built a building. $298,000 that I built so your kids could have a place to dance. I spent a lot of money. You guys didn't. I feel like a whore. I regret everything."