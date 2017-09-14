Jennifer Garner on Laughing Gas Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Jennifer Garner just provided us with the only video that matters today.

We all know the 45-year-old actress as one of the most poised, professional and put-together women in Hollywood. She's dazzled on the red carpet and captivated us in movies like 13 Going on 30 and Daredevil. Not to mention, she's a doting mommy-of-three and one of those women who just really seem to have it all together!

But what happens when someone like Jen Garner goes in for dental surgery and comes out on novocaine and laughing gas?

Well, things get pretty crazy...

The actress took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself literally freaking out over Hamilton after getting some anesthesia, and it was one of the best things we've ever seen. 

"Throwback Thursday," she captioned the amazing video. "That time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical."

Watch the hilarious moment play out by launching the video above!

