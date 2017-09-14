Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Learned From Dating Hayden Panettiere

In case you weren't aware, Milo Ventimiglia didn't just save the cheerleader; he dated the cheerleader.

The 40-year-old actor, now known for his dad role on This Is Us, used to date Hayden Panettiere, his co-star on NBC's Heroes. They were together for about two years until 2009. He was 29 and she was barely 18 when they started going out and the two often made tabloid headlines, including after their split.

In an interview with MR PORTER luxury menswear site's magazine The Journal, posted Thursday, when asked what he learned from the experience, he said, "Never do it again. There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I've been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn't until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you."

"But I wouldn't change a thing," he added. "When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective."