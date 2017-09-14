Game of Thrones Isn't Alone: 6 Shows That Also Filmed Multiple Endings

As Game of Thrones enters into production on its eighth and final season, the producers of the HBO hit are taking a page out of a very familiar playbook to make sure that the conclusion to one of the biggest shows in TV history isn't spoiled before it can even make it to air.

HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys revealed that the several different endings will be shot in an effort to ensure that the true conclusion to fight for the Iron Throne will remain a surprise until that sad day when GoT signs off for good. "I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens," he said during a speech at Moravian College, local outlet The Morning Call reported. "You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."

Of course, the art of misdirection is nothing new when it comes to TV finales. Producers have been utilizing the expensive and time-consuming trick as far back as Dallas in 1980 when multiple actors were filmed shooting the gun aimed at J.R. to keep the true identity of the perpetrator behind one of TV's most infamous cliffhangers a mystery. Keep reading for some of the most notable examples of multiple TV endings...