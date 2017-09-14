Ozzy Osbourne Gets Candid About Cheating on Sharon: "I'm Not Proud of All That S--t"

Love conquers all when it comes to Ozzy and Sharon.

Ozzy Osbourne is not proud he cheated on Sharon Osbourne and reiterates his love for her after last year's scandal.

The 68-year-old "Prince of Darkness" rocker and the 64-year-old co-host of The Talk, who have been married for 34 years and share three children, broke up briefly in 2016 after Sharon discovered Ozzy had cheated on her. They reconciled and even renewed their vows this year.

When asked what is his and Sharon's secret to a good relationship, Ozzy told Rolling Stone in an interview published Thursday, "Don't get caught with your mistress [laughs]."

"It's a rock & roll thing—you rock and you roll," he continued. "You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f--ker, I'm lucky she didn't walk out. Now I'm coming on five years clean and sober, and I've realized what a f--king idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more...When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that s--t. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f--king idiot I've been."