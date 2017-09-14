Troy Gentry Laid to Rest in Nashville Following Emotional, Star-Studded Memorial Service

The service concluded with a song Gentry recently recorded called "Better Me."

Shortly thereafter, a private, family internment was held before the singer was laid to rest.

The fatal helicopter crash that killed Gentry was the result of engine failure, according to a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

E! News obtained the documents which stated, "Several minutes after takeoff, the pilot reported over the airport UNICOM frequency that he was unable to control engine rpm with throttle inputs. He reported he could 'roll' the twistgrip, but that there was no corresponding change in engine rpm when he did so."

The report then explains that the pilot tried to hover until emergency vehicles came and attempted to perform an "autorotation" in order to land the helicopter—something the pilot had done several times in his flying history.