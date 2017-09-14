Selena Gomez Recovering After Kidney Transplant: Everything We Know

With the support of her loved ones and a few dietary changes, Selena Gomez is slowly recovering from her kidney transplant, which she revealed this week.
The singer had revealed in 2015 that she has been battling lupus, an autoimmune and inflammatory disease that can cause kidney failure, and had undergone chemotherapy. On Thursday, she announced that she had undergone a kidney transplant and had received a kidney donated by her friend, The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum Francia Raisa, 29. Selena, 25, posted a photo of the two lying on hospital beds, holding hands.
E! News has learned that Selena and Raisa underwent their procedures a couple of months ago.
Selena largely kept out of the spotlight most of the summer in the weeks before and after her kidney transplant surgery. In August, she made a rare celebrity appearance at a Q&A event for the movie Good Time and told the audience that she was "on bed rest" a "little while ago," without elaborating.
"She has an amazing support system in place and is fighting through it," a source told E! News exclusively about the singer's recovery.
"Selena has been getting a lot of support from her close friends and they have helped her stay in good spirits through this flare," another source said. "She's been feeling like herself again and has a very positive attitude and outlook. She plans to lay low the rest of summer and be with friends/loved one. Her main priority is staying healthy."
Gomez has also been leaning on her boyfriend The Weeknd for support as she recovers. The two have been dating for several months and have been seen out and about together more often in recent weeks, including during a date to Disneyland.
Meanwhile, the singer has been "working with multiple doctors and nutritionists to get her health back on track," the first source told E! News.
"She's currently on a very strict kidney-friendly diet," the source said. The list of food she can have is insanely detailed—for instance, if she eats bread it can't have seeds on it."
"She's eating a lot of salads and fresh fruits and veggies," the second source told E! News. "Her nutritionist makes sure she avoids processed foods and foods that are harsh on the kidneys."
Selena is also "slowly" resuming her normal physical activities, the source said, adding, "She started doing yoga and Pilates again and working out with light weights."