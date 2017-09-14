Fergie and Josh Duhamel Split After 8 Years of Marriage

Tyrese Gibson Continues to Make Private Matters Public: From Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to His Ex-Wife
It's over for Fergie and Josh Duhamel.
The two, parents to 4-year-old son Axl, have called it quits after eight years of marriage.
"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," Fergie's rep told E! News Thursday. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford
Josh has not commented.
Like many celebrity couples, he and Fergie have often been the target of breakup rumors. The two have not been photographed together in public since June.
Over the past few months, they have supported each other in the press and online.
At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in May, Josh casually talked to E! News about his and Fergie's date nights.
They shared sweet eighth anniversary messages to each other on Instagram this past January.
"8 years!! Love you babe," Josh wrote, alongside a photo of the two with their son.
"Happy 8th anniversary to my bae," Fergie wrote, alongside a photo of her and Josh.
Josh last posted a photo of him with Fergie in July.
He also wished her a happy birthday in March, while Fergie wished him a happy Father's Day in June.