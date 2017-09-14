Tyrese Gibson Continues to Make Private Matters Public: From Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to His Ex-Wife

Tyrese Gibson has made it clear—he's not afraid to talk about private matters on social media.

On Wednesday, we told you about the actor's social media drama with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over a possible Fast and Furious solo film. Tyrese left comments on one of Johnson's Instagram posts that showed him sitting down doing some paperwork.

In a comment that has since been deleted, Tyrese wrote, "If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about."