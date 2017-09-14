9 Stages of Matthew Rhys Stripping at the mother! Premiere

Here's something you don't see every day: a red carpet peep show.

When Matthew Rhys showed up to the mother! premiere in New York City Wednesday with Keri Russell, his girlfriend and Americans co-star, he was dressed in a black blazer, a simple tee and dark jeans. But, as he posed for photos with other guests, Rhys decided to switch up his look and proceeded to strip in front of photographers as he swapped shirts with one of his pals.

Russell was visibly caught off-guard, but she wasn't bothered by his antics. In fact, she laughed along as the actor put on a shirt that promoted the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C.

Here, E! News presents the nine stages of Rhys' public striptease: