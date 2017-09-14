9 Stages of Matthew Rhys Stripping at the mother! Premiere

Here's something you don't see every day: a red carpet peep show.

When Matthew Rhys showed up to the mother! premiere in New York City Wednesday with Keri Russell, his girlfriend and Americans co-star, he was dressed in a black blazer, a simple tee and dark jeans. But, as he posed for photos with other guests, Rhys decided to switch up his look and proceeded to strip in front of photographers as he swapped shirts with one of his pals.

Russell was visibly caught off-guard, but she wasn't bothered by his antics. In fact, she laughed along as the actor put on a shirt that promoted the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C.

Here, E! News presents the nine stages of Rhys' public striptease:

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Seeing Double

Matching looks? Just another reason to love the A-list couple.

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Back in Black

The actors invite two friends to join their photo op.

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

James Devaney/FilmMagic

Quick Change Artist

Oh, are the cameras still around? Rhys hasn't noticed.

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

No Shirt, No Problem

Keep your pants on, guys.

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

James Devaney/FilmMagic

Dressed to Impress

Photographers make sure to capture Rhys' good side.

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

James Devaney/FilmMagic

A Snug Fit

It's hard to conceal Rhys' muscles, OK?

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

James Devaney/FilmMagic

Eyes Up Here

Russell should redirect her gaze towards Rhys.

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

James Devaney/FilmMagic

Getting Political

Who said statement tees are a fashion faux pas?

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

Jm Spellman/WireImage

Prest-O, Change-O

The blazer makes a stylish return.

Malin Akerman, Javier Bardem, Darren Aronofsky, Harry Connick Jr. Jim Gaffigan, Jennifer Lawrence and Zosia Mamet also attended the special film screening at Radio City Music Hall.

Paramount Pictures' mother! is in theaters Friday.

