9 Stages of Matthew Rhys Stripping at the mother! Premiere

Here's something you don't see every day: a red carpet peep show.
When Matthew Rhys showed up to the mother! premiere in New York City Wednesday with Keri Russell, his girlfriend and Americans co-star, he was dressed in a black blazer, a simple tee and dark jeans. But, as he posed for photos with other guests, Rhys decided to switch up his look and proceeded to strip in front of photographers as he swapped shirts with one of his pals.
Russell was visibly caught off-guard, but she wasn't bothered by his antics. In fact, she laughed along as the actor put on a shirt that promoted the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C.
Here, E! News presents the nine stages of Rhys' public striptease:
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Matching looks? Just another reason to love the A-list couple.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
The actors invite two friends to join their photo op.
James Devaney/FilmMagic
Oh, are the cameras still around? Rhys hasn't noticed.
Article continues below
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Keep your pants on, guys.
James Devaney/FilmMagic
Photographers make sure to capture Rhys' good side.
James Devaney/FilmMagic
It's hard to conceal Rhys' muscles, OK?
Article continues below
James Devaney/FilmMagic
Russell should redirect her gaze towards Rhys.
James Devaney/FilmMagic
Who said statement tees are a fashion faux pas?
Jm Spellman/WireImage
The blazer makes a stylish return.
Article continues below
Malin Akerman, Javier Bardem, Darren Aronofsky, Harry Connick Jr. Jim Gaffigan, Jennifer Lawrence and Zosia Mamet also attended the special film screening at Radio City Music Hall.
Paramount Pictures' mother! is in theaters Friday.