Jordyn Woods Asserts Her Independence in Life of Kylie Sneak Peek: ''It's Hard For Me to Find the Balance in My Life!''

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are inseparable but even besties have their off days. Jordyn loves being there for Kylie but on this week's episode of Life of Kylie, it seems like she may be losing a little bit of herself in the process.
"I just feel bad saying no to doing things because we really only have each other," Jordyn shared. "I don't want you out here doing stuff by yourself—that's not fun. It's hard for me to find the balance in my life." Seems fair enough but Kylie is a little worried she may be losing her consistent plus one.
"I do feel like I do a lot of s--t by myself," Kylie explained. But Jordyn was quick to defend herself. "In Miami was I supposed to just sit in my room and wait until you guys are ready to go?" Jordyn asked.
"I was doing my makeup…I was going to go in your room and do my makeup with you and get ready and we were gonna leave. It was just a miscommunication,"Kylie shared. "I never force you to do anything. I've always been the 'stan' for you, like, always do what you want. Don't make me seem like I'm forcing you to do s--t."
Tensions are getting a little high but these two know that even through all the drama they still have each others backs. "That's not what this conversation is about," Jordyn shared. "I don't want you to feel like I am saying you're dragging me to these places because it's all me. Even being around you I feel pressured. Not from you."
"We should all strive to be great," Kylie encouraged her BFF. "I need to be the best me I can be and you help me become the best me I can be," Jordyn reassured her. These two are definitely friendship goals!
