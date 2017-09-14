11 Reasons Riverdale Really Is the New Gossip Girl

Co-star Confidential: In the early days of GG, fans freaked out over who was dating who, especially Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, who took S and Lonely Boy's romance off the screen for three years. (Leighton Meester also dated recurring guest star Sebastian Stan.)

On Riverdale, Bughead fans are losing their minds on Tumblr (and every other social media platform) over Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's real-life romance.

Unexpected 'Ship: Speaking of Bughead, it was a relationship no one really saw coming on the show (Jughead is a-sexual in the comics). Ditto Chuck and Blair's epic romance, which started off as a drunken hookup in the back of a limo and went on to become one of the series' focal points.

Bromance Alert: Confession: we're mildly obsessed with KJ Apa and Cole's friendship (please never stop Instagram-trolling each other, please!)…which definitely reminds us of Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford's bromance in the early seasons, with the guys even living together.