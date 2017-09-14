Ariel Winter Says She Wouldn't Change Her Traumatic Childhood: Here's Why

Ariel Winter is at a really good place in her life right now, but it wasn't always that way.

The 19-year-old is starting college at UCLA and continues to find success in her role as Alex on the Emmy Award-winning Modern Family. But if we rewind just a few years, you wouldn't see the same confident, empowering young woman she is today.

Winter is featured in the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter in which she opens up about her childhood and the "really rough period" that inspired her semi-colon suicide awareness tattoo behind her ear