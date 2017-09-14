Rapid-Fire Reviews: All Hail Dynasty's Soapy Return on The CW!

B--chslaps and bootcamps are the name of the game this season on The CW.

The network has two new dramas debuting this fall, and they couldn't be more different. The team behind The O.C. and Gossip Girl is bringing back Dynasty, the iconic '80s soap, shoulder pads and all, while Valor is one of the fall's many new military dramas, centering on an elite unit of helicopter pilots.

But are either of the two shows worth your precious DVR space? That's where we come in. We've already given you our quick, no-holds-barred takes on the new series coming to ABC, CBS and Fox this season, and now, it's The CW's turn: