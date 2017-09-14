Prince William Gives an Update on Prince George and Princess Charlotte as They Prepare to Welcome Royal Baby No.3

Another royal baby is on the way for Prince William and Kate Middleton, which is very exciting news for the couple...but how are Prince George and Princess Charlotte doing with all of it?

William toured the Urgent Care and Trauma Center at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool this morning, bringing joy to all the patients as he got to chatting about his two growing children.

"George rules the roost and Charlotte isn't far behind," William laughed.

However, he's not quite sure he's ready to see her grow up so fast.

"I think she's going to be trouble when she's older," William admitted. "All fathers say that."

Photos

Prince George's Cutest Photos

As for George, the 4-year-old started school at Thomas's Battersea in the London borough of Wandsworth last week.

Though the toddler appeared a bit nervous in the photos taken of him heading onto campus for the first time, William assured it was all the parents getting emotional.

"Most of the parents are in floods of tears," he joked. "And the children are absolutely fine!"

Prince George, Prince William, Thomas's Battersea

Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

On George's first day, William and the other parents stayed at school for a bit until the children were settled.

William then left to host a reception for England's Under-20 soccer team where he revealed that George's first day "went well." He joked about how a bit of the spotlight was taken off him and George as some other children and parents had bigger problems.

"There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children, so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one!" William laughed, before adding a serious note, "It was really nice, actually. It's a nice school."

Meanwhile, Kate—who is about three months pregnant—had to miss the special day as she was at home suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which causes extreme morning sickness.

