Gossip Girl Turns 10! Look Back on Blake Lively's Best Looks Ever as Serena van der Woodsen

10 years later and we're still gossiping about Gossip Girl's style.
Can you believe the CW hit series premiered 10 years ago today, debuting on September 14, 2007. Little did we know the impact Gossip Girl (and its stars) would have on the pop culture landscape, especially when it came to the fashion.
Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf (as well as their real-life counterparts, Blake Lively and Leighton Meester) quickly became TV's new it girls, inspiring trend after trend, including B's signature headbands and tights, and S' boho-chic aesthetic.
Back in 2012, ahead of the series finale, we asked the show's iconic costume designer Eric Daman to single out 10 of his favorite outfits worn by Blake Lively as Serena throughout the six-season run, so we thought it would be fun to look back on his picks in honor of the 10-year anniversary. Plus, Daman revealed some insider info on some of the looks, including which a gown Blake picked out herself and which scene inspired him to give her a "Wonder Woman" outfit.
And yes, if you are asking: ALL the looks still hold up and could easily be worn today. Such is the power of Gossip Girl.
"Diamonds are a girls BF, but confidence is a girl's best accessory! For this musical dream sequence, Serena's wearing at least five necklaces and as many bracelets as you can count," Daman said of the final season's dream sequence, which found Blake doing her best Marilyn Monroe impression. "We built the dress from the pink gown her mom wore during house arrest!"
"Opening night of the ballet at Lincoln Center is a very hot NYC ticket and so is Serena!" Daman gushed. "Breathtaking by the fountain, I wanted our gang to embrace a soft Degas inspired palette. This Couture Zuhir Murad fit the bill! To give the dress an airier feel and show off S's killer gams, we actually shortened the grey under skirt (which was floor length) to a mini!"
"Who needs accessories when you have an amazing Couture cut out tuxedo by Maxime Simoens?! Serena is no nonsense in this episode, so I wanted her formal wear to be fierce, severe, and traffic-stopping," Daman explained. "New York Magazine actually called me the inventor of the 'Cleavage Rhombus' for this inspired couture creation."
"Serena flutters through Fashion's Night Out and this TDF (to die for) Jenny Packham blown up butterfly print gown is ideal for stomping about the Meatpacking District and faux catfighting with her best frenemie! As our first Vogue sponsored event, I really wanted S to make a hi-fash impression. Insider info: Blake actually emailed me the runway shot of the gown at the top of the season and was like, 'Isn't it perfect for S!' And she was right!"
"I wanted our girls to seem like superhero versions of themselves, beamed from planet GG to save Paris, Blair's relationship with Chuck and shock the French with their taste for couture!" Daman dished. "S's Gold Pucci sequin jacket and blue Tibi pants give her a modern day Wonder Woman allure as she rushes to alert B that Chuck is ALIVE! B dazzles in an Oscar de la Renta gown that was heaven as she crosses the dark seedy train station to say au revoir to her beloved Bass."
"Our favorite frenemies shopping Chanel in Paris! They were actually more like besties in this scene, so I wanted their color palettes to play into that: Matching soft cosmetic neutral tones with saturated personal hints, like Serena's turquoise Suzan Galani necklace and Blair's Orange Nancy Gonzalez croc bag. Loving the masculine inspired Suno pink pants on S, a total nod to Mlle Chanel!"
"Who else can pull off one of a kind Couture as day looks, all while nibbling macaroons and having the time of their lives?! S and B, of course," Daman said of the girls' looks in the Paris episode. "Serena is GG 2.0 in her George Chakra hand beaded cage dress (Totally day time apropos when worn with Repetto flats, Rag & Bone Blazer and boater)! Blair is Parisian heaven: A fluffy fashionable macaroon herself in a Bardot inspired look, mixing n' matching Moschino fruit, Chanel cuffs and provincial beret! J'adore!"
"Work the runway! Serena in all her golden girl glory takes on the socialite runway trend as she saunters for B's mom, the lovely and talented Eleanor Waldorf! But scandy—she is actually is in a dress designed by Lil' J (i.e. me, the ghost designer behind Lil' J designs!) This was a lot of fun for me since we don't have time to actually build many pieces on episodic TV," Daman explained. "The emerald green was taken from the original Eleanor designs and looked flawless against S's shimmering skin. The sweetheart bodice and draped bubble skirt were meant to combine whimsy and couture. One of my faves!"
"Can anyone say GG: Greek Goddess! S's dress Oscar De La Renta was actually a last minute fashion disaster diversion," Daman revealed. "Ms. Serena was supposed to wear a very sexy, menswear inspired tuxedo to the White Party (Backless vest and wide pant). The vest was originally a bright white (a no-no for hi def TV!), so we innocently had it dyed down a bit, but it came back two sizes smaller! We we're fitting Blake on our truck the a.m. of the shoot and it just wasn't working…luckily this gorg gown was just hanging out and poof with a belt in her hair she was the belle of the ball! P.S. Nate Archibald arm candy never hurts!"
"Bart and Lily decided on a Garden Party themed wedding and this Ralph Lauren was picture perfect for S's trip down the aisle," Daman said. "The soft yellow color and discreet floral pattern whispered as she walked and the tiered skirt rippled in the spring breeze. S was a walking life-size Lily, her fashion sense never to be out done, even on her mother's 8th wedding day! (The black accessories a dark prelude of things to come for our newlyweds?)"
Which Serena look was your all-time favorite on Gossip Girl?
