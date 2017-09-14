Jimmy Kimmel Asks Sean Spicer If He's Ever Seen Donald Trump Naked

Jimmy Kimmel sat down with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The host recalled Spicer's first press conference where he told a group of reporters that the crowd for DonaldTrump's inauguration was the "largest audience to ever witness an inauguration period—both in-person and around the globe"—even though photos suggested otherwise.
"I thought I was going in on a Saturday morning to set my office up, get the computer, make sure the emails went out…and the president wanted to make sure that the record got set straight," Spicer told the host.
Upon hearing this answer, Kimmel asked Spicer, "Why is he so concerned with size? Have you ever seen the president naked?"
Trump's tweeting was also a topic of discussion. Kimmel asked Spicer if he received a notification every time Trump tweeted. Spicer said he did; however, he said he didn't ask the president to run his tweets by him. Kimmel then asked Spicer if Trump's tweets ever woke him up at night.
"There were times when you might have wanted to go to bed and said, ‘Ok this is going to be a little longer night' or you would get up in the first thing. But that was one of the president's most effective tools on the campaign trail and he continues to utilize it. So you were constantly kept on your toes. And I will tell you, there is no one that is working harder when it comes to the hours of the day. He's up late. He's up early and that, as a staffer, you're usually trying to get ahead of your boss."
"Did you ever try just accidentally dropping his phone in the toilet?" Kimmel jested. Spicer said he did not. "You did not?" Kimmel continued. "See you should have called me. I could have helped you with this job."
"You've been a lot of help," Spicer jokingly replied.
In addition to talking about Trump's tweeting, the two had a lengthy discussion about fake news.
Kimmel asked Spicer about his relationship with the press and whether he thought most journalists were "decent people" who were just trying to write the truth. Spicer agreed that the majority were, but he also said that a lot of journalists focus more on being first with their articles versus being right, which he said was unfortunate for those who do focus on accuracy.
"This is where I think a lot of journalists have crossed the line, which is they'll go on Twitter or another social media and start to perpetuate myths or make back-and forth and say 'Well that's not a story that's a tweet.'"
"Wait a minute," Kimmel interrupted, "the journalists go on Twitter and perpetuate myths? How about the president?"
Kimmel argued that Trump calls "anything that criticizes him" fake news and that he'll "give validity to wacky news sources sometimes" that are "complimentary." He then asked Spicer if he thought it was dangerous to delegitimize the press?
"Look, I think it's a two-way street," he said. "When these guys in the press corps go after the president in ways that are unbecoming—and again, it's sort of like what your mom said, 'Two wrongs don't make a right.' And so I think sometimes when the press corps attacks the president, undermines him, or calls into questions his credibility, from the outset, I think it creates a very poor relationship overall. And I think that there is some area that deserves a reset, and I think Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] has done a phenomenal job of really trying to take the tone down and get down.
Kimmel then asked him if his "two wrongs don't make a right" comment suggested that Trump has been in the wrong.
"No, I didn't say that."
"Sean, you don't work there anymore. You don't have to worry about him. We can protect you here. I've got the best security guy in the world. I mean look at this," Kimmel said pointing to Guillermo Rodriguez, who is also on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Kimmel also asked Spicer about his thoughts on Melissa McCarthy—the actress who won an Emmy for her impersonation of Spicer on Saturday Night Live.
"It cost me a lot of money in therapy," Spicer joked after viewing a clip of McCarthy impersonating him.
Kimmel questioned him on whether Trump found McCarthy's act funny.
"I don't think he found as much humor in it as others," he said.