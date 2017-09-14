Jimmy Kimmel Asks Sean Spicer If He's Ever Seen Donald Trump Naked

In addition to talking about Trump's tweeting, the two had a lengthy discussion about fake news.

Kimmel asked Spicer about his relationship with the press and whether he thought most journalists were "decent people" who were just trying to write the truth. Spicer agreed that the majority were, but he also said that a lot of journalists focus more on being first with their articles versus being right, which he said was unfortunate for those who do focus on accuracy.

"This is where I think a lot of journalists have crossed the line, which is they'll go on Twitter or another social media and start to perpetuate myths or make back-and forth and say 'Well that's not a story that's a tweet.'"

"Wait a minute," Kimmel interrupted, "the journalists go on Twitter and perpetuate myths? How about the president?"

Kimmel argued that Trump calls "anything that criticizes him" fake news and that he'll "give validity to wacky news sources sometimes" that are "complimentary." He then asked Spicer if he thought it was dangerous to delegitimize the press?

"Look, I think it's a two-way street," he said. "When these guys in the press corps go after the president in ways that are unbecoming—and again, it's sort of like what your mom said, 'Two wrongs don't make a right.' And so I think sometimes when the press corps attacks the president, undermines him, or calls into questions his credibility, from the outset, I think it creates a very poor relationship overall. And I think that there is some area that deserves a reset, and I think Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] has done a phenomenal job of really trying to take the tone down and get down.

Kimmel then asked him if his "two wrongs don't make a right" comment suggested that Trump has been in the wrong.

"No, I didn't say that."

"Sean, you don't work there anymore. You don't have to worry about him. We can protect you here. I've got the best security guy in the world. I mean look at this," Kimmel said pointing to Guillermo Rodriguez, who is also on Jimmy Kimmel Live.