All of the Empowering Moments at Fashion Week Spring 2018

In the midst of all of the typical fashion week pomp and circumstance, the industry also took a few steps in the right direction as far as inclusiveness, diversity and general badassery are concerned. Some runways opened their arms to plus-size models old and new, highlighted women's natural hair textures, chipped away at clothing's ties to gender and gave transgender models spots on some of the most publicized stages in the world.

While there's certainly more progress to be made in the seasons to come, we must tip our hats to the efforts of some designers to uplift and embolden everyone on their runway—and those also watching it. As designer Christian Siriano told E! News backstage before his show, "It's not that we're just making clothes...We get to hopefully change a little bit of the world."

Here were some of the most empowering moments to take place this season at New York Fashion Week.