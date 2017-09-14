How to Get the Cool Girl Waves Seen at the Rebecca Minkoff NYFW Runway Show

Everyone's hair is different, but there's one goal we can all relate to on a universal level: Achieving stylist-made waves at home.

Sure, you have the tousled beach wave (a classic go-to and always a solid choice), but for fall there's a new, slightly more polished version. If you caught a glimpse of the Rebecca Minkoff NYFW runway show, you probably noticed the cool girl wave in question.

It's a little more uniform than a relaxed summertime wave and with a glossy finish, too. Think: less volume and more shine. The style is by no means perfectly placed, but the sophisticated take is the ideal way to balance out the bulky or layered wardrobe choices you tend to wear in fall.