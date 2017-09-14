James Corden Dresses Up as Pennywise in Hilarious It Spoof—and There's One More Creepy Surprise

However, when Tim went to pull his passwords from his filing cabinet, Corden's head was in his drawer. Eek! "I'm helping you look for your passwords!" Corden explained.

The scares only continued as Pennywise's signature red balloon started to rise into the air. "It was under there—I thought it might be blocking the Wi-Fi signal," the host reasoned. Tim did exactly what he wasn't supposed to do when he popped the balloon and blood splattered all over him. "Everyone knows you don't pop a murderous clown's balloon," the star noted.

Tim finally had enough and called the operator for the real I.T. Department. Unfortunately, the scares had only just begun. Soon, Freddy Krueger popped up. Turns out the serial killer has a degree in computer sciences.

"I'm trying to turn over a new leaf," the villain explained. Unfortunately, he hasn't entirely let go of his slashing ways because he ripped into the computer and threw all of the equipment on the floor.