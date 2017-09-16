25 Nick Jonas Photos That Prove the Singer Only Gets Hotter With Age

Let's be honest: We're still burning up for Nick Jonas, baby.
While fans may have first been introduced to the singer through the help of Disney Channel and the Jonas Brothers, Nick has proven to be more than just a teenage heartthrob.
In addition to hitting No. 1 on the charts thanks to hit songs like "Jealous" and "Close," Nick reminded fans that he has some serious acting chops thanks to his gig on Kingdom.
Even fashion lovers have put the Hollywood star on their radar after Nick got creative on major red carpets including the MET Gala.
So why are we giving some much-needed credit where credit is due today? As it turns out, Nick is celebrating his 25th birthday and reminding us that he's just getting started.
Earlier this week, he released his new track titled "Find You." The birthday boy also recently secured a role in Tom Holland's upcoming movie Chaos Walking.
Through all the accomplishments, some admirers can't help but also admire Nick's physique and muscles that have been showcased around town.
"I really got into living a really healthy lifestyle and physical fitness last year," he previously shared with E! News. "I saw pretty quickly how it improved my health and the diabetes. I've stuck with it."
In honor of Nick's special day, we're taking a look at just some of Nick's handsome photos in our gallery below.
Men's Fitness
While appearing on the cover of Men's Fitness, Nick Jonas may have made some readers feel a bit jealous.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Leather has never looked better on Nick while walking the 2016 Much Music Awards red carpet.
"Gettin it today... Two a days in prep for Kingdom season 3," Nick previously wrote on Instagram.
There's nothing shady to say about Nick's look at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival.
Flaunt
Nick pulls down his pants in a sexy pic for Flaunt magazine.
Yu Tsai
The "Jealous" singer grabs his crotch much like Mark Wahlberg's famous underwear shoot.
SS / Splash News
The former Jonas Brothers member shows off his big biceps while out for hike at Fryman Canyon.
In the game of boxers or briefs, we think Nick revealed his answer while preparing for the 2017 Grammys.
Who could forget this ridiculously sexy shirtless pic Nick shared on Instagram.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Imagess
While attending Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, the "Jealous" singer didn't disappoint on the red carpet.
Yu Tsai
The singer smolders while giving a peek of his briefs.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
He may not have been a model in the Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Runway Show. This look, however, easily impressed fashion lovers.
E! Entertainment
Nick emerges from the water and shows off his bulging biceps.
When it's time for Nick to hold his niece Valentina Angelina Jonas, we can't help but fall in love.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Who needs a suit and tie at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards when you can wear this?
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Not every guy in Hollywood can look this sharp at the MET Gala in New York City.
Gotta respect a man and his cigar on a day off from work.
Yu Tsai
We're so not complaining about this sneak peek at Jonas' bum.
Yu Tsai
Yes, we are obsessed with Jonas' all-grown-up body!
Courtesy David Becker/GettyImages
Sorry, Joe Jonas! Brother Nick wins in the muscles department!
Munawar Hosain/startraksphoto.com
Nick's tee can barely contain his arms and pecs.
Jonas seriously beefed up to play an MMA fighter in the show Kingdom.
Dean/FRIOLO/NPG.com
Nick hits the gym looker hotter than ever.
Yu Tsai
Jonas pulls up his shirt to show his hot bod.
KVS/Gaz Shirley, PacificCoastNews
Holy biceps! Take it off, Nick! Take it off!
As for how he's celebrating his birthday today, E! News has learned Nick will be traveling to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., where he will perform his biggest hits as part of a post-game concert.
The cherry on top? The concert is in support of Strike Out Slavery, a charity that aims to raise awareness and funds for organizations fighting against modern-day slavery.
Happy Birthday, Nick!
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!