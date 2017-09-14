Why Viola Davis Is Queen of the Red Carpet

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Viola Davis' style is brilliant in its simplicity. Not in a little-to-no-effort way, but simple as in there is a clear focus.
Based on her best looks over the years, it's clear that the How to Get Away With Murder star pays attention to silhouettes, necklines, hues and fabrics. She isn't trying to go viral on the carpet. She's just trying to find and wear the most flattering, high quality gown for her figure, and she nails every time.
If you're looking for something to wear to a wedding or upscale event, Viola's fashion is the perfect inspiration. She's classic, meaning you can look at an outfit she wore in 2012 and wear something similar tomorrow. She's also the master of what's flattering: cinched waistlines, necklines that accentuate her toned shoulders and décolletage and colors that complement her complexion. You can learn a lot from this star's wardrobe.
This is why Viola wins the carpet. When the red carpet and award show are over, her outfit is certainly noteworthy, yet it never outshines why she's there. We end up talking about her amazing speech or the scene we couldn't forget. And, for an actress, that's truly the goal.
Take a look at the actress' best looks below!
John Shearer/Getty Images
In Brandon Maxwell
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Armani Privé
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
In Jenny Packham
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Vivienne Westwood
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
In Michael Kors
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
In Michael Kors
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
In Christian Siriano
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
In Cinq a Sept
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Michael Kors
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media
In Zac Posen.
REX Shutterstock
In Carmen Marc Valvo
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Max Azria
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Zac Posen
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Max Mara
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
In Carmen Marc Valvo
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Marchesa
Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
In Carmen Marc Valvo
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GLAAD
In a white cocktail dress
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
In Zac Posen
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Max Mara
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Donna Karan Atelier
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
In Escada
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
In Escada
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Escada
Jason Merritt/WireImage
In Monique Lhuillier
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In Max Mara
Gustavo Caballero/NBC
In Alberta Ferretti
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
In Valentino
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
In Herve L. Leroux
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
In Vera Wang at the 2012 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
in Juan Carlos Obando
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Marchesa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Emilio Pucci
