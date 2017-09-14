Selena Gomez Is a Style Unicorn With This Fall Accessory

JB Lacroix/GC Images
Selena Gomez has a sunny outlook on life...literally.
From her new music to her partnership with Coach to her sizzling relationship with singer The Weeknd, this star is living her best life, and her outfit says it all. The actress was spotted in Los Angeles, wearing the Coach Uni Instarsia Sweater and Selena Grace Bag, which she designed herself. She paired her Coach items with high-waisted tweed pants from The Row and Christian Louboutin black pumps—effortlessly blending It Girl cool and professional attire (because she's a boss).
The hero of her outfit: her gold-tinted retro sunglasses and the smile beneath them. While the "Fetish" singer appears sharp and polished, her yellow lens add a John Lennon-like edge that reemphasizes her life as a creative. The small retro frames are certainly on trend with Jasmine Sanders and Gigi Hadid rocking similar styles during New York Fashion Week.
This trend offers something unique that you can add to any outfit, whether you're going to school, work or a day party—they're that cute.
Ready to add Selena's must-have fall accessory to your wardrobe? Check out our favorites below!
Women's Metal Round Sunglasses, Was $48, Now $9.97
Avril Sunglasses, $29.95
Round Sunglasses, $139
Junita Mirrored Sunglasses, Now $189
