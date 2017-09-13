Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella Makes Daniel Bryan Simulate Labor and Nikki Bella's Mom Thinks She's Cheating on John Cena

Moms always know best...or not!
On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella is helping her brother J.J. Garcia as he continues to cope with his separation from his wife Lauren Garcia. He hasn't told the family yet and is staying at Nikki and John Cena's new villa while he figures things out.
Unfortunatley, he happens to walk by in a towel while Nikki is facetiming their mom, and since Nikki is sworn to secrecy, her mom's only conclusion was that she was cheating w. Uh-oh. When Brie confronts her sister about the accusation, she is forced to breakdown and tell her the truth about the "mystery man" she was hiding. "JJ asked me if he could move in," Nikki reveals. "Him and Lauren are separated."
Of course Brie just wants the best for her brother and confronts him while on a family vacation to Tahoe. "I don't want you to give up quickly," Brie shares. "It's your marriage and you can do whatever you want, but I don't want you to give up quickly," Brie explains. "You might regret that for the rest of your life."
Meanwhile, Brie is dealing with some marriage issues of her own, like her overly excited husband Daniel Bryan He is driving Brie crazy with his obsession with using cloth diapers instead of plastic because it's better for the environment. "I do care about our planet," Brie explains. "But let me enjoy this pregnancy!"
As a form of payback, she gets Daniel to do a simulated labor experience which basically is just electrocution, but he's a great sport about it. Annoying or not, he's excited and ready to be a great dad.
See everything that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above!
Total Bellas season 2 premieres Sunday 10th September at 6PM, only on E! UK & EIRE