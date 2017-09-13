Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella Makes Daniel Bryan Simulate Labor and Nikki Bella's Mom Thinks She's Cheating on John Cena

Moms always know best...or not!

On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella is helping her brother J.J. Garcia as he continues to cope with his separation from his wife Lauren Garcia. He hasn't told the family yet and is staying at Nikki and John Cena's new villa while he figures things out.

Unfortunatley, he happens to walk by in a towel while Nikki is facetiming their mom, and since Nikki is sworn to secrecy, her mom's only conclusion was that she was cheating w. Uh-oh. When Brie confronts her sister about the accusation, she is forced to breakdown and tell her the truth about the "mystery man" she was hiding. "JJ asked me if he could move in," Nikki reveals. "Him and Lauren are separated."