Nicole Kidman Teases the Future of Big Little Lies Season Two

Will the Emmy-nominated HBO series Big Little Lies return for a second season?
Nicole Kidman says it's still up in the air, at least for now.
After attending the Michael Kors Collection show at New York Fashion Week, Kidman told E! News that the cast is taking their time with deciding whether they will proceed with a second season. "No, it's still not decided because it is a lot to pull together," the actress shared.
"The first one was a lot to put together, so we are sort of not taking it lightly in terms of what it needs," Nicole explained.
HBO
But if anyone understands how much fans want to see the ladies of Monterey back on their TV screens, it's this star. She added, "We're just so happy that the show has been received in the way it's received."
Reese Witherspoonconfirmed that conversations are most definitely in the works surrounding a BLL season two, telling E! News, "We're talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen. We definitely left it open-ended so there's a possibility there."
While Kidman was not able to reveal the fate of the critically-acclaimed show, she was able to reveal that she and her co-stars Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley will present an award together at the 69th Annual Emmy Awards.
The award ceremony, which has garnered 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, pits Kidman against co-star and close friend, Reese, in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.
Dern and Woodley received recognition in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie category, and Alexander Skarsgard is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor.
Would you love to see Big Little Lies continue? Sound off in the comments!