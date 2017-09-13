How To Decorate Like Shay Mitchell: Home Trends, Debunked

With Fashion Week taking center stage these past few days, we've been inspired to give our entire lives a style upgrade: and that includes our home decor. Especially with Christina El Moussa signed on as our home editor during fashion's high season, we've been exposed to new tricks and trends about how to take a home from simple to sensational.

It's time to get rid of that old Craigslist couch.

But just like that orange pair of Vetements boots that go all the way up to the waist, some trends are not easy to master. This goes for interior design as well. While we want to host our next cocktail party in an all-white living room (or at least watch Netflix there), or have the perfectly pink backdrop to our monochromatic outfits, some of the hottest interior design trends seem out of reach.