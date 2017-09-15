See the WAGS Miami Ladies Let Loose in L.A. for Ashley Nicole Wheeler's Bachelorette: "It's Party Time!"

It's party time!

The ladies of WAGS Miami are headed to L.A. to celebrate Ashley Nicole Wheeler's bachelorette weekend. In this sneak peek clip, the gang arrives to their posh penthouse and they are ready to let loose! 

"This room is fabulous! The suite, excuse me, was fabulous," Ashley gushes.

Ashley's BFF Darnell has already had the room stocked with Ashley's favorite foods, including crab legs, bacon and Sprinkles cupcakes.

"This is all of my baby's favorite stuff," Darnell smiles. 

"It's about to get turnt up in here," Kayla says. "It's party time."

It's not long before all the girls are on the roof shouting "Ashley's getting married!" at the top of their lungs. Watch the clip to see all the fun!

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Miami Thursdays at 9 p.m., only on E!

