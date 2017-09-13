Kristen Bell on Being a Mom to Two Daughters: ''Girls Rule, Boys Drool''

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals How She Deals With Being So Famous: "People Really Stop Caring Pretty Quickly!"
Kristen Bell is not perfect and she doesn't want to be.
In a new interview with Redbook, the Good Place actress dished on the impossibility of "doing it all," dealing with "jerks" and what it's like to be a mom to her two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, with husband Dax Shepard.
"I love having girls. The truest thing in life is that girls rule, boys drool," joked the 37-year-old, who has delighted young girls all over the world with her turn as fearless Anna in Frozen.
Bell, who is reprising her role in the animated film's highly anticipated sequel, also made sure to say that while she has a husband, children and a big career, she doesn't pretend there aren't hiccups along the way.
"Humans want nothing more than to be accepted, and I'm no different. That doesn't happen by presenting perfection," confessed the star.
Yu Tsai/Redbook
Yu Tsai/Redbook
She added, "I believe in showing your dirty hands and your bumps and bruises and your faults, because that's what makes people feel connected—and isn't that kind of the purpose of, you know, being on Earth?"
The actress, who first got her taste of fame when she starred as the oh-so-feisty girl detective on the fan favorite Veronica Mars from 2004-2007, also confessed she really doesn't know how to "do it all."
"Being asked 'How do you do it?' implies that a) I am doing it, which I am not—I am doing what everybody else is doing, which is trying their best, and b) What is a balance, anyway? A balance teeter-totters. It moves, something gives and other things take, and other days it might be the opposite."
Bell is also known for her big heart, recently saving her Frozen co-star Josh Gad's parents during Hurricane Irma, which easily cemented her status as a real-life fairy godmother.
She also talked to the mag about staying positive and dealing with negative people. "I have gotten to a happy place the last five years or so where I have so much sympathy toward people who are unhappy or jerky. Like, 'Oh, man, we have one ride here—that’s how you are going to spend it? What a bummer.'"
The Good Place premieres on Sept. 20 on NBC.