Kristen Bell on Being a Mom to Two Daughters: ''Girls Rule, Boys Drool''

Kristen Bell is not perfect and she doesn't want to be.

In a new interview with Redbook, the Good Place actress dished on the impossibility of "doing it all," dealing with "jerks" and what it's like to be a mom to her two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, with husband Dax Shepard.

"I love having girls. The truest thing in life is that girls rule, boys drool," joked the 37-year-old, who has delighted young girls all over the world with her turn as fearless Anna in Frozen.

Bell, who is reprising her role in the animated film's highly anticipated sequel, also made sure to say that while she has a husband, children and a big career, she doesn't pretend there aren't hiccups along the way.

"Humans want nothing more than to be accepted, and I'm no different. That doesn't happen by presenting perfection," confessed the star.