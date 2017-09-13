Aaron Carter Gets Candid About Dating in Hollywood: "I Don't Have Very Much Game"

Dating in Hollywood isn't easy no matter what your favorite celebrity says.
It's no secret that Aaron Carter has made news in recent weeks for a variety of reasons including his most recent break up.
But despite the pain of a public split, the singer isn't giving up on finding love no matter how hard it can be.
"It's awkward, super weird. It's definitely awkward for me. I don't have very much game," he shared with E! News exclusively. "I'm going to be 30 on December 7 so I'm excited about the next five, 10 years of my life because in those next five to 10 years, I want to be able to settle down with somebody, have a family and be a dad but also still pursue what I love which is create music."
That music was put on full display when Aaron took to the stage this week at New York Fashion Week's official Women's Gala Runway Show for Cancer. Proceeds from the show helped benefit the Carol Galvin Foundation.
"There's been a lot of crap out there the last couple of weeks so it's nice to be able to be part of a worthy cause and be working," Aaron shared while praising the cause that is dedicated to helping families in need of funding for proper cancer treatment.
Looking forward, Aaron is focused on creating new music that includes a focus on love and past relationships. One song is called "Don't Say Goodbye" that was written for his ex-girlfriend.
"They aren't my exes when I'm writing the songs," he joked to E! News. "I'm just trying to tell them a story through the songs so that they get it or wake up or realize what is going on and it ends up being too late by the time it drops."
He's also hoping to bring a new version of one of his biggest hits to fans. Anybody remember "I Want Candy?"
"I took pretty much all of the genres that it's ever been in and morphed them all together so from the '50s when it started to now in 2017," he teased. "Boom! That's what the new version of 'I Want Candy' sounds like."