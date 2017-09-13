Behati Prinsloo Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Adam Levine

And another baby makes four!

Behati Prinsloo is pregnant! The model shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. 

"ROUND 2....." the model posted alongside a photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her baby bump. This will be the second child for Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine, who welcomed a baby girl named Dusty Rose one year ago in Sept. 2016.

Back in May, Prinsloo described motherhood to E! News at the 2017 Met Gala as "heaven."

ROUND 2.....

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

"She's heaven... and she's sassy!" Prinsloo shared, "She says like 'mama' [and] 'dada,' but I don't think she knows what it means yet. But there's a few words."

Dusty Rose made her debut at Levine's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony back in Feb. 2017. During his speech, Levine told the crowd, "I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."

Congratulations to the couple and their family!

